Meher Afroz, Saba being interrogated in DB’s custody

Actors Meher Afroz Shaon and Sohana Saba are being interrogated in custody of the detective branch (DB) of police on allegations of their involvement in conspiracies against the state.

However, no decision has yet been made on whether they would be produced before the court showing arrested in any lawsuit, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Muhammad Talebur Rahman said this to Prothom Alo.