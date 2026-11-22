‘Complete the course and get a job’: They believed the promise and lost their money
“We have introduced a course on cyber security that comes with a 100 per cent job guarantee. Once you complete the course, we will provide you with a job. You can choose to work full-time with us or work part-time and spend the rest of your time earning independently.”
Fazle Rabbi Khan used such eye-catching online advertisements to recruit students for IT training. His organisation was called Tech Defender Hub. Alongside training in various fields, including cyber security, ethical hacking and advanced Python, he also promised to provide jobs to students after they completed the courses.
The courses ran for six months and were conducted online. He also advertised that the organisation had an office in Banani. However, several people who were later defrauded said they could not locate the office despite trying.
Although Fazle Rabbi promised them jobs after completing the courses, he did not provide any. Instead, he collected more money from students by promising opportunities to work on foreign projects and returns on their investments.
Victims allege that Fazle Rabbi’s Tech Defender Hub took more than Tk 10 billion (1 crore) from them in course fees and under the pretext of investment. Besides students, he also collected money from salaried employees and businesspeople, promising them opportunities to invest in foreign projects.
Prothom Alo spoke to 20 people who had enrolled in various courses at Tech Defender Hub. The allegations emerged from a review of payment records provided by them and their conversations with the organisation on Messenger and WhatsApp.
Some victims paid Tk 20,000, while some paid several hundreds of thousands. Prothom Alo also examined evidence showing that Tk 2 million (20 lakh) had been taken from one individual.
A review of the documents shows that students enrolling at Tech Defender Hub were initially charged Tk 14,000 each as course fees. When they contacted Fazle Rabbi failing to secure a job after completing the course, he would first tempt them with opportunities to work on foreign projects.
Lured by promises of foreign projects after training
A review of the documents shows that students enrolling at Tech Defender Hub were initially charged Tk 14,000 each as course fees. When they contacted Fazle Rabbi failing to secure a job after completing the course, he would first tempt them with opportunities to work on foreign projects.
He would then ask them for money as a security deposit or investment to join the projects. He promised that, once a project was completed, they would receive several times the amount they had invested.
Mehedi Hasan, from Madaripur, was defrauded after handing over money on the basis of such promises. He did not continue his studies after passing the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination.
He works at a factory in the capital’s Jatrabari area. Having basic computer skills, he saw an online advertisement and enrolled in an ethical hacking course at Tech Defender Hub, hoping to secure a better job and develop additional skills.
Mehedi told Prothom Alo on 16 November, “I enrolled for Tk 14,000 and completed the course nine months later. But I did not gain any significant skills, and I could not find a job anywhere.”
“Later, when I contacted Fazle Rabbi, he told me that a project had come in from abroad. He assured me that there was an opportunity to earn money by working on the project and demanded Tk 20,000 as a security deposit. I was promised that I would get back 10 times that amount after the project ended,” he added.
After the Special Response Battalion (SRB) detained Fazle Rabbi, Mehedi and several students from different batches jointly filed a case at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court.
Mehedi said he initially paid Tk 20,000 towards the end of last year, then made further payments at various times. In total, he paid Fazle Rabbi Tk 120,000 (1.2 lakh).
He said, “I support my family by working for a low salary. I enrolled in the training course hoping to earn a little more. Later, I invested all my savings in the so-called project. But I got no job on the project and received no profit either.”
“When I asked for my money back Fazle Rabbi kept putting me off with various excuses. At one point, he blocked my phone number. That was when I realised I had fallen into a fraudster’s trap,” he added.
Mehedi was a student in the 62nd batch at Tech Defender Hub. He claimed that 27 students from that batch had paid Fazle Rabbi varying amounts of money but had received none of the promised benefits. Nor had they gained any significant skills from the course.
The students were supposed to receive certificates after completing the training, but they did not receive those either, Mehedi claimed.
After the Special Response Battalion (SRB) detained Fazle Rabbi, Mehedi and several students from different batches jointly filed a case at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court.
Professionals also lost money
Many jobholders and businesspeople have been defrauded through training courses and investment schemes at Tech Defender Hub. One of them is Al Imran, a banker by profession. He took a course in the organisation’s 67th batch and paid Fazle Rabbi a total of Tk 55,000.
Al Imran told Prothom Alo, “Initially, I joined the course to improve my skills. Later, Fazle Rabbi offered me the opportunity to invest in a business, making various promises. I trusted him and handed over the money. But now I cannot reach him by phone.”
Another jobholder declined to disclose his name, citing concerns about his social status. An examination of his transaction records showed that Fazle Rabbi had taken Tk 2 million (20 lakh) from him. He deposited the money into Tech Defender Hub’s account in May and June last year.
The victim told Prothom Alo that he at first did not realise that he was being defrauded. When he asked for his promised profits, Fazle Rabbi kept putting him off. He realised he had been defrauded after Fazle Rabbi was detained by the SRB last October. He then contacted other victims, who also said they have lost money. Then they decided to file the case.
Looking into the matter it was found that Fazle Rabbi was released on bail on 25 October. He has since resumed enrolling students for training through Tech Defender Hub.
‘There are records of the transactions’
On 8 October, the Special Response Battalion (SRB) detained Fazle Rabbi from the capital’s Dhanmondi area over allegations that he had sold citizens’ personal information. He was accused of selling personal data, including National Identity Card details, mobile phone location information and call records. He was later handed over to Kadamtali police station.
On 15 November, M Mubin Rahman, deputy director (media) of SRB-2, told Prothom Alo that Fazle Rabbi had been handed over to Kadamtali police station after his detention. They had no further information about him since then, he said.
Looking into the matter it was found that Fazle Rabbi was released on bail on 25 October. He has since resumed enrolling students for training through Tech Defender Hub.
When contacted, Fazle Rabbi denied the allegations and told Prothom Alo that a group was conspiring against him. He also made counter-allegations against people who had taken his courses and invested in various projects.
When shown evidence of several financial transactions and asked whether the information was accurate, Fazle Rabbi said the transaction details were correct and that he had received the money. However, he said he would discuss the matter with the students and return all the money he had taken as soon as possible.
Asked how much money he had taken from people in this way, Fazle Rabbi declined to give a specific figure. He said all the money had been collected for the activities of a legitimate organisation and in accordance with legal procedures.
He added that records of the transactions were also available. Asked about his claim that he had brought in projects from abroad, Fazle Rabbi could not provide the names of any projects or show any related documents or evidence.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on 16 November, DB Deputy Commissioner Md Tarikul Islam said investigators would look into the number of victims, the extent of their financial losses and details of money transfers through banks and mobile financial services.
DB assigned to investigate
The case filed by the victims at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court has been assigned to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for investigation.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on 16 November, DB Deputy Commissioner Md Tarikul Islam said investigators would look into the number of victims, the extent of their financial losses and details of money transfers through banks and mobile financial services.
They would also verify online communications, promises of employment and investment proposals made in the name of foreign projects, and take steps to identify those involved, added the deputy commissioner.
Advising the victims, the DB official said they should preserve receipts for payments, transaction identification numbers, bank statements and evidence of online conversations. He also advised them not to give any more money to the accused.