“We have introduced a course on cyber security that comes with a 100 per cent job guarantee. Once you complete the course, we will provide you with a job. You can choose to work full-time with us or work part-time and spend the rest of your time earning independently.”

Fazle Rabbi Khan used such eye-catching online advertisements to recruit students for IT training. His organisation was called Tech Defender Hub. Alongside training in various fields, including cyber security, ethical hacking and advanced Python, he also promised to provide jobs to students after they completed the courses.

The courses ran for six months and were conducted online. He also advertised that the organisation had an office in Banani. However, several people who were later defrauded said they could not locate the office despite trying.

Although Fazle Rabbi promised them jobs after completing the courses, he did not provide any. Instead, he collected more money from students by promising opportunities to work on foreign projects and returns on their investments.