Teenage boy held for ‘raping’ sixth grader in Chandpur

Police early Wednesday arrested a teenage boy allegedly for raping a sixth grader in Charmukundi village of Sadar upazila in Chandpur, reports UNB.

Sub-inspector Sumon of Sadar Police Station said the accused, who is a tenth grader, took the girl to visit her grandfather’s house in Charmukundi village on Sunday where he raped her.

The victim filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on Tuesday evening over the matter.

The teen was sent to juvenile correction centre when he was produced before a local court, said the SI

The victim was sent to Sadar Hospital for a medical test.

