Who make crude bombs in Bilashpur, how much they earn

Factional clashes using crude bombs are nothing new in the Bilashpur union of Jazira upazila in Shariatpur. This has been very common over the last 20 years. The local residents witness six to eight crude bomb clashes every year. The crude bombs known as ‘cocktails’ are made in different villages of Bilashpur.

One man was killed and 30 others were injured in explosions while making bombs over the last 15 years.

Locals and police say local Awami League leaders Kuddus Bepari and Jalil Matbor lead the activities such as producing crude bombs, spreading fear in the area by blasting them, killing and clashes.

Both sides have trained crude bomb makers. The crude bombs made in Bilashpur are also sold to criminals from different areas. Whenever, there is a clash in the district, crude bombs made in Bilashpur are used.

The villages in Bilashpur are located mostly along the coast of the river Padma. The locals clash over taking control of the river route, control of the sand extraction business, taking over the seats that sprang up in the area and local government polls.