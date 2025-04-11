Who make crude bombs in Bilashpur, how much they earn
Factional clashes using crude bombs are nothing new in the Bilashpur union of Jazira upazila in Shariatpur. This has been very common over the last 20 years. The local residents witness six to eight crude bomb clashes every year. The crude bombs known as ‘cocktails’ are made in different villages of Bilashpur.
One man was killed and 30 others were injured in explosions while making bombs over the last 15 years.
Locals and police say local Awami League leaders Kuddus Bepari and Jalil Matbor lead the activities such as producing crude bombs, spreading fear in the area by blasting them, killing and clashes.
Both sides have trained crude bomb makers. The crude bombs made in Bilashpur are also sold to criminals from different areas. Whenever, there is a clash in the district, crude bombs made in Bilashpur are used.
The villages in Bilashpur are located mostly along the coast of the river Padma. The locals clash over taking control of the river route, control of the sand extraction business, taking over the seats that sprang up in the area and local government polls.
Bilaspur union parishad (UP) chairman and upazila Awami League vice president Kuddus Bepari and the defeated chairman candidate Jalil Matabar have formed two forces. Former MPs BM Mozammel Haque and Iqbal Hossain were accused of facilitating the gangs.
Prothom Alo spoke to a resident of Pachu Kharkandi village who made crude bombs. He did not want to reveal his name. He said he makes crude bombs for the men of Kuddus Bepari in exchange for money. The members of the gang supply the explosive materials. He makes bombs using that.
He also uses basmati rice, broken glass and iron chips to make the bomb. He then stuffs these materials into small containers and then covers it with a scotch tape. A minimum of 50 crude bombs are produced for each order. They earn Tk 20,000 for every 50 crude bombs. Usually they make the bombs in remote places or chars in the river Padma or on boats.
Relatives of people, who lost life or were injured while making the bombs over the last 15 years, say at least 10 groups led by Kuddus’ brother Sidam Bepari and Jalil’s brother Bidyut Matbar are involved in bomb-making.
They make bombs in several areas, including Mulai Beparikandi, Meher Ali Matbarkandi, Yeasing Matbarkandi, Miachan Munsikandi, Kajiarchar, Pachu Kharkandi and different chars in Padma.
A youth named Anik Matbar was killed in Kajiar Char in an explosion while making a crude bomb on 19 May 2014. The police filed a case as the plaintiff over the incident.
Anik’s father Monir Matbar now lives in Dhaka. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said Anik was brought to Dhaka after the explosion. He died at a hospital while undergoing treatment. The police filed a case as the plaintiff. However, he did not have any update on the case.
Prothom Alo spoke to four persons, who lost their limbs while making crude bombs. They all are accused in the case filed over the recent incident of clash under the explosives act.
Willing to be unnamed, one of them said Kuddus’ people used to torture them. They took an initiative to make crude bombs to resist them and to survive in the area. His wrist was blown away in an explosion on 20 April 2012.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, another injured person said the criminals and different criminal rings of the district were aware as to who makes the crude bombs. People purchased crude bombs through those people. These bombs are used during clashes and criminal activities.
The police have lodged cases against the two groups over the crude bomb explosions last Saturday. The leaders of bomb-making groups – Sidam Bepari and Bidyut Matbar – are the prime accused in the case. They both are absconding at the moment. Kuddus Bepari and Jalil Matbor are imprisoned. Therefore, it was not possible to take their comment.
Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding this, Shariatpur superintendent of police (SP) Nazrul Islam said the police had two types of information. First, there are some people who are experts in crude bomb making. They are members of two conflicting groups. Besides, people are also hired from different districts to take part in the clashes.
He further said the police are working to find out the dens of these bomb makers and the source of the raw materials. The police are quite disconcerted over the recent incident in Bilashpur. The members of the two conflicting groups and their leaders were made accused in the case filed over the incident. The police have already arrested the prime accused in the case. “We are trying to retrieve information from them.”