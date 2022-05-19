Crime

Thakurgaon journalist sued under DSA

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A case has been filed against a journalist under the Digital Security Act (DSA) over publishing a report on a local UP member in Sadar upazila of Thakurgaon.

The accused is Nabin Hasan, Thakurgaon district correspondent of DBC Television and Daily Manabkantha.

On Tuesday, Anwara Begum, reserved female ward member of Chilarang union of the upazila, filed the case at Thakurgaon Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court following a report on the UP member published on an online portal DBC Times.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Later, Thakurgaon additional chief judicial magistrate S Ramesh Kumar Daga directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the accused journalist said he has been mentioned as Thakurgaon correspondent of DBC Times in the case statement. But he is a Thakurgaon correspondent for DBC Television, not DBC Times.

Thakurgaon PBI Additional Superintendent of Police ABM Rezaul Islam said they haven’t received the court order yet in this regard. “If received, we will investigate and submit a report to the court.”

Advertisement
Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement