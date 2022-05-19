Thakurgaon journalist sued under DSA

A case has been filed against a journalist under the Digital Security Act (DSA) over publishing a report on a local UP member in Sadar upazila of Thakurgaon.

The accused is Nabin Hasan, Thakurgaon district correspondent of DBC Television and Daily Manabkantha.

On Tuesday, Anwara Begum, reserved female ward member of Chilarang union of the upazila, filed the case at Thakurgaon Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court following a report on the UP member published on an online portal DBC Times.