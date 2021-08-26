Third day of trial concludes with Sifat’s testimony

The third day of testimonial statements in the murder case of Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan concluded at Cox’s Bazar court Wednesday. The court adjourned at around 6:30 pm with Shahedul Islam Sifat’s testimony.

In the three-day testimonial statements recording 23 to 25 August, plaintiff Sharmin Sahariya Ferdous, sister of Sinha, and witness Shahedul Islam Sifat’s testimony were recorded.

The court on Wednesday ordered testimony of other witnesses of this case to record on 5 to 8 September.