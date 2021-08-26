Third day of trial concludes with Sifat’s testimony

Fifteen accused of the murder case were presented to the court under intense security. Additional police were deployed after pictures of OC Pradeep talking on a mobile phone in the courtroom spread through social media in the morning.
Meanwhile, three policemen were suspended for their negligence in duty at the court after the photos raised questions about the court security. By afternoon a probe committee was formed in this regard.
During this time, various organizations formed human chain in front of the Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding a fair trial for Sinha’s murder.
Public prosecutor advocate Faridul Alam, said after the three-day testimonial recording the court has announced 5 to 8 September, four days for the testimony of the remaining witnesses.
While leaving the court premises in the evening, witness Shahedul Islam Sifat told reporters that Sinha was the victim of a premeditated murder. “Hopefully the court will do justice.,” he said.
On 31 July last year, Sinha was shot dead at the Shamlapur police check-post in Baharchhara Union of Cox’s Bazar while returning to town after filming for a documentary.
On 5 August, Sinha’s sister, Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, filed a case with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court accusing nine members of law enforcement agencies of being involved in the killing, including Pradeep Kumar Das and Baharchhara police outpost inspector Liaqat Ali.
On 13 December 2020, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) submitted a charge sheet against 15 people, including police source Ayaz and three APBn members, in connection with the case filed over Sinha’s murder at a checkpost manned by APBn, where officers of the Teknaf police station intercepted Sinha’s car.
All of the 15 accused of the charge sheet are currently in jail. Of them 12 have given confessional statements before court except OC Pradeep Kumar Das, constable Sagar Dev and Rubel Sharma.
Other accused of the case are- Inspector of Baharchara Police outpost Liaqat Ali, sub-inspectors Nandolal Rakkhit and Tutul, assistant sub-inspector Liton Mia; constables Shafanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah AL Mamun, , Md Rajib and Md Abdullah, ASI of APBN Md Shahjahan and Nurul Amin, Md Nizamuddin and Ayaz Uddin.