Those responsible for Munia’s death to be brought to book: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday said those who will be found responsible for the death of Mosharrat Jahan Munia must be brought to book, reports UNB.

The minister said this while talking with the journalists at his Dhanmondi residence in Dhaka on Wednesday.



"I clearly say that everything will go as per the law. The law will take its own course. Whoever is the culprit will face the trial. So, we can say more about it only after investigation," he added.