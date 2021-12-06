Three jailed for life for trading drugs in Chattogram

The court awarded Tk 20,000 as a fine each, in default; they have to suffer more one-year imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, a team of the Narcotics Control Department (NCD), acting on a tip-off detained three drug traders with 480 bottles of India-made Phensidyl from BRTC area of the city's Station Road on 15 August, 2014.

NCD inspector Zakir Hossain filed a case with Kotwali thana against them on the same day. Police submitted a charge-sheet against them on 25 September, 2014. The court announced the verdict after examining a total of six prosecution witnesses out of 11.