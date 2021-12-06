Crime

Three jailed for life for trading drugs in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A Chattogram court Monday sentenced life-term imprisonment to three drug traders for trading drugs, reports BSS.

The court of Chattogram 4th Metropolitan Additional Sessions judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan awarded Sumi Akhter, 27, wife of Mostafa Kamal, Kohinoor Akhter, 44, wife of late Liaquat Ali and Mohammad Nirob, 30, son of Shamsul Hoq to life-term imprisonment for trading drugs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The court awarded Tk 20,000 as a fine each, in default; they have to suffer more one-year imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, a team of the Narcotics Control Department (NCD), acting on a tip-off detained three drug traders with 480 bottles of India-made Phensidyl from BRTC area of the city's Station Road on 15 August, 2014.

NCD inspector Zakir Hossain filed a case with Kotwali thana against them on the same day. Police submitted a charge-sheet against them on 25 September, 2014. The court announced the verdict after examining a total of six prosecution witnesses out of 11.

Advertisement
Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement