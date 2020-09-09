Three policemen jailed for life, two sources for 7 years

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court's judge KM Imrul Kayes pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.

This is the first verdict in a case filed under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act. The act was passed seven years ago in 2013.

Three of the five accused in the Ishtiaq murder case are former sub-inspector (SI) of Pallabi police station Zahidur Rahman, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rashedul Islam and ASI Kamruzzaman.

The other two accused are police sources Sumon and Russell.