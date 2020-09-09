Three policemen jailed for life, two sources for 7 years

A Dhaka court has sentenced three policemen to life imprisonment in a case filed over killing driver Ishtiaq Hossain, a resident of Pallabi in Dhaka.
Two reported police sources have also been sentenced to seven years each in prison in the case.
Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court's judge KM Imrul Kayes pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.
This is the first verdict in a case filed under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act. The act was passed seven years ago in 2013.
Three of the five accused in the Ishtiaq murder case are former sub-inspector (SI) of Pallabi police station Zahidur Rahman, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rashedul Islam and ASI Kamruzzaman.
The other two accused are police sources Sumon and Russell.
Among the convicted, Kamruzzaman and Russell are fugitives. Zahidur Rahman and Sumon are now in jail.
Rashedul Islam was on bail, but he was landed in jail today again after the verdict.
The plaintiff in the case is Imtiaz Hossain, younger brother of the slain driver Ishtiaq.