Five Biman officials held for leaking question of recruitment test

According to DB, the one-hour long recruitment test of Biman was scheduled to be held on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm. On Thursday night, detectives came to learn that the question of the test has been leaked.
After identifying the people involved, the detectives started a drive and recovered a total of 100 leaked questions from their possessions.
During primary interrogation, the arrestees confessed that they started to plan for leaking the questions since Biman issued a circular for the recruitment. They collected the original question through working with Biman high-ups responsible for preparing, printing and storing questions and sold it to the job seekers through Whatsapp.
The culprits collected hefty amount of money ranging from Tk 200,000 to Tk 700,000 per question. They even collected signatures on non-judicial stamps to embezzle lands from the job seekers.
The arrestees also admitted that they have been involved in leaking questions for a long time.
The Biman authorities usually form a committee to oversee their recruitment process.
DB sources said that they’re currently investigating how the questions were leaked under the nose of this committee.
If needed, DB will interrogate the Biman high-ups, the sources said.