Five Biman officials held for leaking question of recruitment test

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and National Security Intelligence (NSI) in a joint drive have arrested five officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines for their suspected involvement in leaking the question of a recruitment test of the national carrier, UNB reports.

The arrestees are - MT Operators Md Jahangir Alam, 36, Mohammad Mahfuz Alam Bhuiyan , 31, Md Enamul Haque, 27, and Office Assistants Aolad Hossain, 29 and Harunur Rashid, 40, were arrested from the capital’s Kaola area on Friday.

The members of the law enforcement agencies recovered soft and hard copies of the question, bank cheques, stamped documents, four diaries, admit cards of the examinees, mobile phone sets and cash from the arrestees during the drive.