Trader hacked dead in Faridpur

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by some miscreants in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur district, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Babu Molla of Kodalia Shahidnagar area of the upazila.

Confirming the matter on Sunday, Habil Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nagarkanda police station said a group of miscreants swooped on Babu around 9:30 pm on Saturday and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he died on the way to Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex.