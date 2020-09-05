Transfer only ‘punishment’ for corrupt jail officials

Inquiries are made into irregularities and corruption that take place within the country’ jails, but punishment is rare. Hardly a handful of the guilty persons are actually punished. Stern action is often recommended, but this normally results in a mere reprimand. In many cases, the accused are merely transferred to less important jails. Then after a few months, they pull some strings and bounce back to key posts.

Recently a convict in Kashimpur central jail had made a ladder and used it to escape. Not long after that, another prisoner escaped from a hospital in the capital city. Concerned officials of the home ministry, on 1 and 3 September, held an online meeting with 64 jail superintendants regarding these incidents. The jail officials were warned that if such incidents continued to take place, legal action would be taken.