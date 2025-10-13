Investigation reveals those involved in Ilias Ali’s enforced disappearance

Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam has informed the tribunal that investigations have revealed the identities of people behind the enforced disappearance of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Ilias Ali.

He revealed this during the argument in the case filed against Sheikh Hasina and two others on the allegation of committing crimes against humanity during the July uprising.

However, the chief prosecutor did not mention the names of the people behind this incident which stirred the nation. Ilias Ali was picked up from Banani in Dhaka on 17 April 2012.

During the argument, the chief prosecutor said Sheikh Hasina had ordered the enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. He said she would even call to ask whether the forms of torture used in the secret detention centre, known as Ayna Ghar, were applied to the victims of enforced disappearance. Sheikh Hasina had “firsthand knowledge” of every such incident, he added.