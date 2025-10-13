Chief prosecutor
Investigation reveals those involved in Ilias Ali’s enforced disappearance
Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam has informed the tribunal that investigations have revealed the identities of people behind the enforced disappearance of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Ilias Ali.
He revealed this during the argument in the case filed against Sheikh Hasina and two others on the allegation of committing crimes against humanity during the July uprising.
However, the chief prosecutor did not mention the names of the people behind this incident which stirred the nation. Ilias Ali was picked up from Banani in Dhaka on 17 April 2012.
During the argument, the chief prosecutor said Sheikh Hasina had ordered the enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. He said she would even call to ask whether the forms of torture used in the secret detention centre, known as Ayna Ghar, were applied to the victims of enforced disappearance. Sheikh Hasina had “firsthand knowledge” of every such incident, he added.
The chief prosecutor said Sheikh Hasina could do whatever she wanted. He added that her emergence as the head of a monstrous force serves as the backdrop of this case.
The chief prosecutor also described how elections and the justice system were destroyed during the Awami League’s rule. He said Sheikh Hasina had tried to cling to power through the use of force even before fleeing the country.
Alongside Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former police inspector general (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are also accused in the case. However, Mamun has confessed to his crimes and given a statement as an approver (state witness).
Judicial accountability
During the argument, chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam mentioned former chief justice A B M Khairul Haque, holding him responsible for abolishing the caretaker government system.
At that point, Tribunal-1 chairman Justice Md Golam Murtuza Mojumdar said there is no system to ensure the accountability of judges. He said a “judicial accountability commission” is needed to make judges accountable.
Rehana–Salman Conversation
An audio recording of a conversation between former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana and former adviser Salman F Rahman was played during the argument in the tribunal yesterday. The conversation took place before the fall of the Awami League government.
In the audio, Sheikh Rehana calls Salman F Rahman and asks where he is. He replies that he is at home. Rehana then advises him not to stay at home.
Salman asks whether Sheikh Hasina has left. Sheikh Rehana replies yes.
Salman then says that if they can leave, they will do so, and also mentions taking Anisul Haque (former law minister) with them.
After that, Sheikh Rehana advises Salman F Rahman not to delay even for a second.
At one point, Salman asks about the imposition of “martial law.” Rehana replies, “Don’t touch those now. You should leave immediately.”