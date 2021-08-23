Two accused give testimonial statement

Special public prosecutor of the court Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan said four more accused in the case will testify as defence witnesses.
So far, 46 of the 60 prosecution witnesses have testified in this case.
On 15 September, the court formed charges against the 25 accused in this case.
On 13 November, 2019, Detective Branch (DB) inspector and investigation officer of the case Wahiduzzaman submitted the charge sheet accusing 25.
Of the 25, 19 were accused in the case and police found primary proof of six more being involved in the murder, said the charge sheet.
With 17 of the 19 accused and another five involved in the incident being arrested a total of 22 accused have been arrested in this case so far.
Three of the accused – Jishan, Rafid and Tanim – remain absconding, said police.
In the charge sheet police made 60 people prosecution witnesses in the case and submitted 21 pieces of evidence and a seizure list of eight to the court.
Abrar, 21, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was beaten to death by then Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.
He was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of 7 October after he was taken to room No-2011 around 8:00pm on 6 October and beaten mercilessly.
His murder sparked nationwide outcry.
On 7 October, Abrar’s father Barkat Ullah filed a murder case with the Chawkbazar police station accusing 19 people.