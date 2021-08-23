Two accused give testimonial statement

Two of the accused in the murder case of Abrar Fahad, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), gave testimonial statements as defence witnesses on Sunday.

Md Meftahul Islam Jeon and Mehedi Hasan Russel submitted their testimonies before judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1.

The judge has decided to hear further testimonies on Monday.