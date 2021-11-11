Two arrested for international financial scam

Based on secret information, a team of Cyber Crime Investigation Division under the CTTC carried out a drive at around 5:30 am on Tuesday and arrested the duo.

The two were accused of embezzling large amounts of foreign currency through fraudulent transactions at a foreign investment consulting firm, says a press release of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Victims of financial fraud used to provide personal information as well as bank account information as part of the account opening process at the investment consulting firm. As part of the account verification, the company temporarily pays the amount of one dollar against each newly registered account to the bank account attached to that account. Once the verification process is completed, the money is returned to the account of the organization within 2/3 days.