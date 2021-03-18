Crime and Law

Two cases filed over attack on Hindu houses, 700 people made accused

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sunamganj
Two separate cases were filed on Thursday over the attack on Hindu houses by Hefajat-e-Islam Bangladesh supporters in Sunamganj's Shalla upazila, reports UNB.

Shalla police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Nazmul Haque confirmed the matter but declined to disclose the number of accused.

However, sources said, the cases were filed against 700 people.

One case was filed by a victim and another one by the law enforcers, Nazmul said.

Hefajat-e-Islam followers on Wednesday vandalised several Hindu houses in Sunamganj as a Hindu youth had "criticised the party's Joint Secretary General Maulana Mamunul Haque on social media."

Young Hindu man Jhumon from Noagaon village made a Facebook post on Tuesday night. As the post went viral, police detained him with the help of locals on the same night.

