Two held for raping minor girl after kidnap

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Barishal
Map of BarishalProthom Alo illustration

Police detained two men on Sunday for raping a teenage girl after kidnapping and asking for ransom in Barishal, reports UNB.

The arrestees are - Asif, from Bhanga upazila in Faridpur and his accomplice Md Sohel from the same area.

Confirming the matter, Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan, deputy commissioner (south), Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP), said, police detected their location at around 5.00am on Sunday using technology and rescued the victim from Asif’s house. The accused were also arrested from there.

The victim is currently being treated at the One-stop Crisis Centre at the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

According to Bandar police station sources, the girl from the area got recently acquainted with the youth named Asif and they met at Barishal river port area on Saturday.

Asif took the girl to his home in Bhanga upazila and asked for ransom money to her parents over phone on Saturday evening after raping her.

The girl’s family lodged a complaint at Bandar police station in this regard the same night.

They are preparing to take legal actions against the accused, said police.

