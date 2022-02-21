Two held for raping minor girl after kidnap

Police detained two men on Sunday for raping a teenage girl after kidnapping and asking for ransom in Barishal, reports UNB.

The arrestees are - Asif, from Bhanga upazila in Faridpur and his accomplice Md Sohel from the same area.

Confirming the matter, Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan, deputy commissioner (south), Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP), said, police detected their location at around 5.00am on Sunday using technology and rescued the victim from Asif’s house. The accused were also arrested from there.