Two held for raping minor girl after kidnap

The victim is currently being treated at the One-stop Crisis Centre at the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
According to Bandar police station sources, the girl from the area got recently acquainted with the youth named Asif and they met at Barishal river port area on Saturday.
Asif took the girl to his home in Bhanga upazila and asked for ransom money to her parents over phone on Saturday evening after raping her.
The girl’s family lodged a complaint at Bandar police station in this regard the same night.
They are preparing to take legal actions against the accused, said police.