Two testify in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha

Two persons on Tuesday testified in a case against former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others for allegedly embezzling Tk 40 million (4 crore) from the then Farmers Bank and laundering the money abroad, reports news agency BSS.

They are Abu Zahid Anshari, vice president of Uttara Branch of Dhaka Bank Limited, and Mohammad Mahbub Hossain, bench reader of the Supreme Court.

They testified and were cross-examined by the lawyers of the accused in the court of judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4. The court fixed 14 February for the next testimony. Out of the 21 witnesses in the case, 18 have completed their testimony till now.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case on 10 July 2019, on allegation of embezzling Tk 40 million (4 crore) from the then Farmers Bank and laundering the money abroad.