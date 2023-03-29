HC asks whether RAB has authority to pick anyone up getting verbal charges

The court asked, "Was the victim an accused in any other case except that of the Digital Security Act? To this lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik said, no, there was no other case filed against her.

Taking part in the hearing, attorney general AM Amin Uddin said, “The writ petitioner said (Sultana Jesmin) was kept in RAB’s custody for more than 24 hours. Where did he get this (information)? This is completely false information. She was detained at 11:50am on 22 March. (She was) taken to the hospital at around 1:15pm. Later, (she was) shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at around 9:20 pm that day. Section 43 of the Digital Security Act said search, confiscation and arrest can be made without any warrant for those.”

The court said it has been said in the documents that the victim admitted allegations (brought against her) in front of people. The attorney general said afterwards the documents in the phone of the woman was printed out.

The court then said it is being seen that there was no case filed against her when she was picked up. (She) had fallen sick on the way to police station. Was she taken to any place for interrogation?

Attorney general AM Amin Uddin said (she) was not taken to any other place. Will police or RAB not detain anyone after getting information of crime and if that is a cognisable crime? he added.