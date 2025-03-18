Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of teenage girl in Dohar
A Dhaka court has sentenced Ziaur Rahman to death for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Dohar, Dhaka. The court also imposed a fine of Tk 200,000 on the convict.
Judge Munshi Moshiar Rahman of Dhaka’s Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-4 delivered the verdict on Tuesday. As the accused remains at large, the court has issued an arrest warrant against him.
According to case documents, the incident took place on 21 October, 2018, at 9:00 AM when the teenage girl went to a vegetable field near her home.
Ziaur Rahman then forcibly took her to a nearby garden, where he raped her. After the assault, he slit her throat with a knife and fled, leaving her body behind.
Following the incident, the victim’s father filed a case against Ziaur Rahman under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act. After completing the investigation, police submitted a charge sheet on 12 March, 2019. During the trial, the state presented 18 witnesses in court.
With the verdict announced, law enforcement authorities have been directed to apprehend the absconding convict.