Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of teenage girl in Dohar

A Dhaka court has sentenced Ziaur Rahman to death for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Dohar, Dhaka. The court also imposed a fine of Tk 200,000 on the convict.

Judge Munshi Moshiar Rahman of Dhaka’s Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-4 delivered the verdict on Tuesday. As the accused remains at large, the court has issued an arrest warrant against him.