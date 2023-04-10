Man hacked to death in Chapainawabganj

A man was hacked to death by miscreants over previous enmity on Sunday night at Kalinagar Bablabona in Chapainawabganj sadar upazila, UNB reports.

The deceased was Monirul Islam, 45, of Bablabona village.

According to police and locals, when Monirul was returning home on a bicycle from English Mor Bazar of Sundarpur union at night some men exploded a crude bomb and blocked his way around 11:30 pm.