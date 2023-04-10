Man hacked to death in Chapainawabganj

A man was hacked to death by miscreants over previous enmity on Sunday night at Kalinagar Bablabona in Chapainawabganj sadar upazila, UNB reports.
The deceased was Monirul Islam, 45, of Bablabona village.
According to police and locals, when Monirul was returning home on a bicycle from English Mor Bazar of Sundarpur union at night some men exploded a crude bomb and blocked his way around 11:30 pm.
They then stabbed Monirul in different parts of his body with sharp weapons and fled.
Locals rescued him and took him to the 250-bed district hospital. Later Monirul Islam died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Mahfuzul Haque Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) (investigation) of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Police Station, said police were sent to the spot after receiving information.
The body is in the morgue of the 250-bed district hospital for autopsy.
Initially, it is believed that the miscreants killed him due to previous enmity, said the OC.