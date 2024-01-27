Four types of crimes on the rise in Dhaka

Animesh Chandra Shaha and Shajahan Mia work at a textile factory. They withdrew Tk 4.8 million from the Uttara branch of Al-Arafah Islami Bank on the afternoon of 10 October. They then left for their office in the capital’s Banani by car. When their car was crossing the Elevated Expressway, another car signalled them to stop.

As they pulled over, 5-6 people, who claimed themselves as members of the Rapid Action Battalion, quickly got in their vehicle. Those people alleged they both carried illegal arms, handcuffed them and tied their mouths.

After that, the criminals robbed them of Tk 4.8 million, three mobile phones and a cheque book and then rode to 300 Feet Road. Police have arrested seven members of a robbery gang in this connection and recovered Tk 2.3 million so far.