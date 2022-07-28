Gang rape: Two sentenced to life after 20 yrs

A Rangpur court on Thursday sentenced two accused to life term rigorous imprisonment in the case of kidnapping and gang rape of a teenage girl in Mithapukur upazila of the district 20 years ago.

At the same time, the court fined the convicts Tk 100,000 each, or in default, to undergo one more year in prison.

Judge of the women and children repression prevention tribunal of Rangpur Md Mostafa Kamal handed down the sentence in presence of the convicts.