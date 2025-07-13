Jubo Dal leader Mahbub murder: KUET clashes, links with extremists among probable causes

Police are investigating several aspects surrounding the murder of Mahbubur Rahman Molla, former vice-president of the Jubo Dal unit of Daulatpur police station in Khulna.

Authorities claim they have identified the killers, and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Mahbub’s father filed a murder case with the police station yesterday, Saturday, 24 hours after the killing.

Multiple sources within the police said they have gathered some information and evidence that has led to an initial idea about the suspects. However, the exact motive behind the murder remains unclear.

Speaking on the matter, Additional Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), Abu Rayhan Muhammad Saleh, said, "The matter is under investigation. It is not possible to disclose details at this moment. However, we have obtained a lot of information, which is being verified. Multiple weapons were used in the killing. Three assailants arrived on a motorcycle—one of them was wearing a helmet. Nearby CCTV footage has been collected."

*More to follow...