Old Dhaka killing: Is BNP's 16-year struggle crumbling?
The brutal murder in Old Dhaka involving activists from BNP’s associate and affiliate organisations has thrown the party into a serious political crisis.
Though the party has expelled five activists from Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal for life over their involvement, BNP now finds itself facing widespread public outrage.
Following the mass uprising of July–August, BNP has already been under pressure due to allegations against its activists in various districts involving violence, extortion, turf wars, and even internal clashes over party posts. The latest killing has deepened the party’s troubles.
On Wednesday evening, scrap trader Lal Chand, also known as Sohag, was murdered in a horrific manner in Old Dhaka. A video of the killing, circulated widely on social media, has provoked strong public anger.
Party insiders say the timing could not have been worse for BNP. As the party remains locked in political disagreements with other groups over the upcoming national election, key reforms, and the July Declaration, the Old Dhaka incident has politically cornered it. The murder has also heightened tensions in the broader political landscape.
Jamaat-e-Islami, Anti-discrimination Student Movement, and student and youth wings of Islami Andolan have staged protest rallies in Dhaka condemning the killing. The National Citizen Party (NCP) and several other organisations have also issued strong statements.
BNP itself has condemned the killing and demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators. In a statement Friday night, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "This barbaric act, following the downfall of the fascist Awami regime in the July–August uprising, has shaken the nation’s conscience. If justice is not served, the culture of impunity will plunge our society deeper into darkness."
While BNP leaders often insist the party cannot take responsibility for the actions of rogue elements, the leadership seems increasingly unable to rein in the reckless behavior of certain activists—particularly those from affiliated organisations. As a result, the party is now facing a new wave of public protests and condemnation.
Earlier, on 3 July, local BNP and its affiliates allegedly attacked Patgram police station in Lalmonirhat to free an arrested activist, injuring the officer-in-charge and seven other policemen, according to police.
Punitive measures taken against 7,000 activists, but to no avail
Despite having expelled, demoted, or removed many leaders and activists at various level —BNP appears unable to stem the tide of internal misconduct.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "Yes, some criminals may have infiltrated the party. But BNP cannot bear responsibility for their crimes. We are taking strict action. BNP has taken punitive measures against approximately 7,000 activists at various levels—central, city, district, and upazila. Anyone involved in wrongdoing will face the severest disciplinary measures."
Party sources say that in response to the Lal Chand killing, Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed met with senior leaders of Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal to issue direct instructions. A "cleansing campaign" has been ordered within the main party and its affiliates. Leaders have been told to keep close watch on anyone with a record of misconduct or criminal tendencies.
When contacted, Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, "BNP is not shirking responsibility—it is taking action. Offenders are being expelled immediately, and we’re urging the authorities to proceed legally. Yet certain groups are trying to exploit this politically. Otherwise, why chant 'Tarique Rahman, answer us'? Is Tarique Rahman in power? If BNP were trying to protect criminals, then criticism would be justified. But that is not the case."
New type of extortion rings
BNP leaders say an individual named Al Ibadat formed a shadow group called "Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Baboshayi Dal" (Bangladesh Nationalist Businessmen's Forum). Operating out of a rented office near BNP’s Nayapaltan headquarters, Ibadat reportedly used the party’s name to extort money and seek undue advantages from local businesses.
Once BNP learned of this, Executive Committee Member (attached to the party office) Abdus Sattar Patwari filed a case with Paltan police on Saturday. Senior Joint Secretary General Rizvi also sent a formal letter to the Officer-in-Charge, requesting action. Police arrested Al Ibadat shortly after.
Why some BNP leaders and activists became so reckless
Some BNP insiders believe that a segment of the party’s leadership—from grassroots to central—has become obsessed with making quick money. Having watched the extreme corruption of the Awami League era, some within BNP are now following suit. This has led to turf wars, extortion rackets, and contractor control across regions. Where resistance arises, violence follows—and occasionally surfaces in the public eye.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Salahuddin Ahmed remarked, "Years of misrule under the Awami League and the criminalisation of politics have corroded every layer of society. The damage lingers. We now need motivational programmes and a deep cleansing of the organisation."
However, some party leaders argue that the problem is worse in areas lacking strong leadership—particularly where the party’s nomination prospects remain unclear for the next election. In those districts, rival contenders are recruiting indiscriminately to build personal followings, which is worsening indiscipline.
A senior leader from Dhaka South BNP, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "Most of these people causing trouble are nobodies in the party—maybe they once held a minor position. But their actions are now tainting the entire organisation. Sixteen years of sacrifice, struggle, and restraint by BNP risk being erased because of them. There’s nothing more heartbreaking than that."