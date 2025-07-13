Old Dhaka killing: Is BNP's 16-year struggle crumbling?

The brutal murder in Old Dhaka involving activists from BNP’s associate and affiliate organisations has thrown the party into a serious political crisis.

Though the party has expelled five activists from Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal for life over their involvement, BNP now finds itself facing widespread public outrage.

Following the mass uprising of July–August, BNP has already been under pressure due to allegations against its activists in various districts involving violence, extortion, turf wars, and even internal clashes over party posts. The latest killing has deepened the party’s troubles.

On Wednesday evening, scrap trader Lal Chand, also known as Sohag, was murdered in a horrific manner in Old Dhaka. A video of the killing, circulated widely on social media, has provoked strong public anger.

Party insiders say the timing could not have been worse for BNP. As the party remains locked in political disagreements with other groups over the upcoming national election, key reforms, and the July Declaration, the Old Dhaka incident has politically cornered it. The murder has also heightened tensions in the broader political landscape.

Jamaat-e-Islami, Anti-discrimination Student Movement, and student and youth wings of Islami Andolan have staged protest rallies in Dhaka condemning the killing. The National Citizen Party (NCP) and several other organisations have also issued strong statements.