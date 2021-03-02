UGC probes 10 vice-chancellors

Teachers of the Begum Rokeya University have long been protesting against the absenteeism and other irregularities of the vice-chancellor professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah. Two probe bodies under the University Grant Commission (UGC) are now investigating the allegations against Kalimullah and the university authorities. One of the probe bodies recently has found proof of Kalimullah’s misconduct in a development project for the university.

Another committee of the UGC is investigating Khulna Agricultural University VC professor Shahidur Rahman Khan’s involvement in 15 allegations including nepotism in the recruitment.

Currently, UGC is investigating financial and administrative irregularities at 13 autonomous and public universities. The investigations also bring 10 former and current VCs under the scanner.

The universities are Begum Rokeya University, Khulna Agricultural University, Barisal University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Islamic Arabic University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, National University, Pabna Science and Technology University, University of Chittagong and Comilla University.