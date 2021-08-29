Uncle rapes sixth grader in Savar

According to family sources, Russel abused her multiple times for several days from 5 August.
On Saturday, the family members came to know about the crime that happened right under their nose when the victim fell severely ill.
She has been taken to the One Stop Crisis Centre of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.
A case has been filed against Russel at Savar Model police station over the incident under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.
He is currently absconding, confirmed sources within the law enforcement agency.
Meanwhile, a youth was accused of raping a garment worker in Savar’s Imandipur.
A case has been filed against him at Savar Model police station. The youth is on the run.
Officer in-charge of Savar Model police station, Kamal Hossain said police were trying to arrest the accused.