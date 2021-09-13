Crime and Law

UNO and 15 others sued for stealing students’ stipends in Gaibandha

UNB
Gaibandha
Gaibandha district map
Gaibandha district map Prothom Alo illustration

The UNO of Sundarganj upazila and 15 other people have been sued for stealing an amount of Tk 4,32,000 meant for stipends to the students.

Ripon Mia, a resident of the upazila filed the case with Gaibandha senior assistant judge court on 7 September against UNO Abdullah Al Maruf, former principal of the Chandipur F Haque High School and College Mozammel Haque, said lawyer Mohammad Nurul Islam Prodhan, a counsel of the plaintiff on Monday.

Ex-president of the school managing committee Amin Hossain, office assistant Firoz Kabir, assistant teacher Abdur Razzak, Abdur Rashid, Mozahidul Sarkar, Saifullah and Habibur Rahman were, among, the accused.

Besides, acting headmaster Abdur Rahim, district secondary education officer, upazila secondary education officer, manager of Sundarganj branch Sonali Bank, officer of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Rangpur zone, chairman of Secondary and Higher Education Board, Dinajpur, director of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education were also named in the case.

Lawyer Nurul Islam said according to the case statement, the former principal and former vice principal of Chandipur F Haque High School and College in collusion with others withdrew the stipend money of almost 100 students during 2018-2019 academic year after manipulating mobile phone numbers of the students.

Later, the victims filed a written complaint seeking steps in this regard but the authorities concerned have not taken any effective measurers yet, said lawyer Nurul.

The court set 7 October for next hearing.

