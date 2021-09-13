UNO and 15 others sued for stealing students’ stipends in Gaibandha

The UNO of Sundarganj upazila and 15 other people have been sued for stealing an amount of Tk 4,32,000 meant for stipends to the students.

Ripon Mia, a resident of the upazila filed the case with Gaibandha senior assistant judge court on 7 September against UNO Abdullah Al Maruf, former principal of the Chandipur F Haque High School and College Mozammel Haque, said lawyer Mohammad Nurul Islam Prodhan, a counsel of the plaintiff on Monday.