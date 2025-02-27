Woman says she wasn’t raped on bus, accuses media of false news

A woman, who according to certain news media, was raped in a Rajshahi-bound bus in robbery incident, binned the claim, saying that none spoke with her before publishing the news. The woman said she has been socially stigmatized and had mentally broken due to the false news.

“I didn’t suffer for losing money and jewelry to the robbers, but the spreading of false news has devastated me,” the woman told Prothom Alo.

This correspondent talked with the women on the banks of Mahananda river in Chapainawabganj on Wednesday evening. She was preparing to attend a 'kirtaan' (devotional song) ceremony.

“I was falsely stigmatized in this incident. I’m am stresses as it is because my husband has been bedridden due to an accident. He has been staying home but the media reported that he accompanied me that day. They reported I was raped after me husband was beaten. This is how the media reported the incident but it is far from reality. My husband has been bedridden for around a year,” said the woman.