Uzir Mia dies after 'torture by police', detained for 'theft'

In the last two months, several incidents of theft took place at Shatrumardan village in Sunamganj. The list of the houses that were stolen includes Uzir Mia’s one.

Irate over the spate of theft, the villagers hold several meetings and submitted a written complaint to the police station.

Uzir Mia was vocal against some people who were known as thieves in the area and sought action against them.

Police caught 40-year old Uzir Mia who was vocal against the thieves and tortured him in custody, alleges the family.

Uzir could not withstand the torture and then died, the locals and family members of the victim alleged. Some also think that a previous enmity between two groups of the village might lead to the torture of Uzir Mia.

Uzir died on 21 February. Earlier, he was in Saudi Arabia. After returning from the oil-rich country, he runs a small business.