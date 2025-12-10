Mohammadpur double murder
Maid caught while fleeing after theft, later kills mother, daughter: Police
When domestic worker Ayesha Akter, 20, attempted to flee with stolen gold ornaments and belongings from a residence in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, she was caught by the homeowner, Laila Afroz, 48.
A scuffle broke out between Ayesha and Laila and her daughter, Nafisa Nawal Binte Aziz,15.
At that point, she attacked and killed both with a knife. Police say Ayesha gave this information during the initial interrogation.
Mohammadpur police station sub-inspector (SI) Sahidul Islam, the investigation officer of the case, confirmed the matter on Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier in the morning, Ayesha was arrested from Koyarchar in Nalchity upazila of Jhalakathi along with her husband, Jamal Sikdar, 25, by police from Mohammadpur police station.
Jamal is from the same area, while Ayesha Akter is the daughter of Rabiul Islam of Salimganj, Narsingdi.
According to police, Ayesha went to her in-laws’ house in Koyarchar with her husband after the murder in Mohammadpur.
SI Sahidul Islam said Ayesha was arrested based on tip-off and with the help of technological surveillance.
During primary interrogation, Ayesha admitted that she stabbed Laila and her daughter to death. Both Ayesha and her husband will be questioned further.
Meanwhile, quoting Ayesha’s husband Jamal Sikdar, police said Ayesha did not intend to kill the mother and daughter. As she was fleeing with gold ornaments and some belongings, Laila caught her from behind. Out of fear of being caught, Ayesha attacked and killed both mother and daughter.
A case over the killings was filed at Mohammadpur Police Station on Monday night.
The complainant, AJM Azizul Islam, is Laila’s husband and Nafisa’s father. According to the case, the murders occurred at some point between 7:51am and 9:35am on Monday.
Police officials involved in the investigation say the arrested woman had started working at the residence only four days before the murders. Every day, she would come and go wearing a burqa or with her face covered.
CCTV footage from the building shows that on the day of the incident, she entered wearing a burqa and left wearing the school uniform of the murdered girl, Nafisa.