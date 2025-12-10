Maid caught while fleeing after theft, later kills mother, daughter: Police

When domestic worker Ayesha Akter, 20, attempted to flee with stolen gold ornaments and belongings from a residence in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, she was caught by the homeowner, Laila Afroz, 48.

A scuffle broke out between Ayesha and Laila and her daughter, Nafisa Nawal Binte Aziz,15.

At that point, she attacked and killed both with a knife. Police say Ayesha gave this information during the initial interrogation.