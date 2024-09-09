Committee formed to investigate corruption charges against Salman F Rahman, S Alam
A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the corruption charges against Salman F Rahman, family members of S Alam and the companies owned by them in share market.
The Bangladesh Securities And Exchange Commission (BSEC), regulator of the country’s capital market, formed the committee on Monday.
Prothom Alo published a report on irregularities on loans taken by the S Alam Group from the Islami Bank on 14 August. On the same day, a separate report was published regarding the arrest of former law minister Anisul Haque and former prime minister’s adviser Salman F Rahman.
The report highlighted former prime minister's adviser Salman F Rahman’s misuse of his official status to take different state facilities.
The BSEC decided to investigate the allegations of irregularities S Alam, Salman F Rahman and different companies of their stake based on these two reports.
The capital market regulatory body formed a four-member committee to investigate the allegations. The four members of the committee are - BSEC director Mohammad Abul Hasan, additional director Md. Nazrul Islam, assistant directors Amit Kumar Saha and Towhidul Islam Saddam.
The committee has been asked to submit a report within the 60 working days.
Besides, the BSEC has formed another three-member committee to investigate the activities of asset management companies – Invest Asia Capital and Asset Management and Sentinel Trustee and Custodial Services Limited.
The members of this committee are BSEC additional director Mohammad Emdadul Haque, deputy director Rafikunnabi and assistant director Shakil Ahmed.
The BSEC has directed this committee to submit a report within two months.