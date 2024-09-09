S Alam's debt amounts to Tk 1000b, Tk 260b deposited in the bank

Controversial business conglomerate S Alam Group's owner Saiful Alam, his family members and their affiliated companies have been found to have enormous sums of cash in just six banks, amounting approximately Tk 260 billion.

The funds are deposited under various accounts, including those of S Alam, his wife Farzana Parveen, his brother Abdullah Hasan, and other family members.

Five of these banks were directly owned or controlled by the S Alam Group.