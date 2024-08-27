S Alam's withdrawal of money suspended

Bangladesh Bank has given instructions to suspend all loans and loan facilities in the name and other names under the S Alam Group.

Moreover, the group will not be able to withdraw any deposit in their names and other names. Credit cards in their names cannot be used for transaction.

The central bank asked six banks under the S Alam Group to abide by the instructions. The six banks are: Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank (formerly NRB Global Bank), Union Bank and Commerce Bank. Meanwhile, the regulatory body has freed Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank and National Bank from the control of S Alam Group.