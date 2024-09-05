S Alam Group took more than half of total loans from Islami Bank: Chairman

S Alam Group alone has taken more than half of the total loans of Islami Bank, recovering which is now the challenge for the bank, said the newly appointed chairman of the bank Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud.

Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud said this to reporters after meeting with Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur on Thursday, 5 September 2024.

He said the total disbursed loans of Islami Bank stands around Tk 1,750 billion (Tk 1.75 lakh crore). Of which S Alam Group alone took more than half or Tk 875 billion (Tk 87,500 crore). But it is not the final account which needs another week to get the complete information, he added.