Tk 500b of Islami Bank in S Alam’s pocket

Since then this business conglomerate and Nabil Group from Rajshahi have taken out Tk 500 billion through known and anonymous persons and entities in seven and a half years. The amount is one-third of the bank’s total loans.

No rules were followed to withdraw this money. The bank’s officials believe that the actual amount of money laundered from the bank is higher than the loan information available so far.

The money was withdrawn in the names of S Alam Group chairman Saiful Alam, his wife, son-in-law, relatives and other staff. New companies were created to withdraw money as loans.

The process of how the money was withdrawn from the Islami Bank is akin to how controversial Prashanta Kumar (PK) Halder withdrew money from four financial institutions. Those financial organisations are now on the brink of collapse with the depositors not getting their money back.

PK Halder was managing director of Aviva Finance and Global Islami Bank, owned by S Alam group.

Money laundered from Islami Bank is now not being recovered; as a result the bank is suffering from a liquidity crisis. The bank is paying fines to the regulatory body, Bangladesh Bank, on a daily basis for not being able to deposit liquidity as required.