Remand hearing: Anisul, Salman F Rahman say they were in favour of quota movement
A Dhaka court has once again approved five days of remand for former law minister Anisul Huq and former adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Salman F Rahman, in the murder case of Sumon Shikder, filed with Badda police station in the capital.
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka gave this order around 7:30 am today, Thursday.
Earlier, the court had granted total 20 days of remand for Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman in three different cases.
According to court and police sources, Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman were brought to the CMM court premises in Dhaka under tight security around 6:30 am today. They were kept in the court lockup.
Showing them arrested in the murder case of Sumon Shikder, it was appealed to put them on remand for 10 days. Later the two of them were taken out of the lockup and produced before the court.
The hearing started around 7:00 am. In the hearing, the police presented arguments in favour of placing Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman on remand.
On the other hand, Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman appealed to the court to reject the appeal for their remand.
In the hearing, Anisul Huq said that they are not in any way involved in the murder case under which they are being shown arrested. Rather they were in favour of the quota reform movement.
After hearing both the sides, the court granted five days of remand for questioning Anusul Huq and Salman F Rahman.
The police reported about arresting Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman from Sadarghat area in the capital on 13 August. The court on the following day granted 10 days of remand for them in the murder case of hawker Shahjahan Ali, filed with New Market police station.
After interrogating them by putting them in remand, the police presented them before the court on 24 August.
The court on 24 August approved total ten days of remand with five days each in two separate cases filed in connection to the killing of two college students for Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman.
On the first day Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman were presented in the court, eggs were tossed aiming at them on the court premises.