Remand hearing: Anisul, Salman F Rahman say they were in favour of quota movement

A Dhaka court has once again approved five days of remand for former law minister Anisul Huq and former adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Salman F Rahman, in the murder case of Sumon Shikder, filed with Badda police station in the capital.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka gave this order around 7:30 am today, Thursday.

Earlier, the court had granted total 20 days of remand for Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman in three different cases.