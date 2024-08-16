Check your facts
Clean-shaven Salman Rahman claimed as Hindu being arrested for conversion
Claim: A certain Shah Md. Ataur Rahman made a post on X, formerly twitter, with a collage of two images of an elderly man. In the first image, he was seen in front of the holy Kaaba, in a traditional Arab attire, while in the second image, he was seen with his hands tied with ropes and a security personnel standing beside.
Without identifying him, the individual noted in the post that the man in the picture was arrested due to his conversion from Islam to Hinduism.
Fact: The man is Salman F Rahman, former advisor of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The police announced that they arrested Salman F Rahman, along with another former minister, from the Sadarghat area in Dhaka on 13 August.
Meanwhile, an image was leaked presumably by members of law enforcement agencies that showed the two arrestees sitting with tied hands. Salman F Rahman shaved his beard during the attempt to flee.
The individual used a cropped version of the leaked image and made a collage with an old photo of Salman F Rahman. He presented it as a case of conversion from Muslim to Hinduism and subsequent repercussions in Bangladesh.