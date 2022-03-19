Videos show UP member publicly hitting girl with a shoe in Jashore

A video clip showing a union parishad member (UP) beating a girl with a shoe in front of a crowd in Jashore is making rounds on the social media platform Facebook.

In another video clip, several men were seen hitting the soles of her feet with a stick while several others held her legs down.

The victim is from Jashore’s sadar upazila while the UP member facing the allegation is Anisur Rahman, member of ward no. 7 of Churamonkathi union parishad of the upazila.

The incident took place on the evening of 16 March and two video clips of the incidents started making rounds on Facebook on 18 March.