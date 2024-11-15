Enforced disappearance worse than murder: Speakers

If someone is killed, his body could be recovered and the pain of the relatives slowly dies down, the heirs’ could get their share in the property. But no such thing is possible if someone is a victim of enforced disappearance. For years the family members just look for a piece of information regarding that person - whether he is alive or dead. The incidents of enforced disappearances are worse crimes than murder.

The speakers said this in the 8th congress of the Asian Federation against Involuntary Disappearance (AFAD), organised with the help of rights organisation Odhikar, at Hotel Bengal Canary Park in the capital’s Gulshan area today, Friday.

Odhikar president professor CR Abrar chaired the event where rights defenders from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines and other countries attended.

Relatives of the victims of enforced disappearances were also present at the programme.