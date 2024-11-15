AFAD congress
Enforced disappearance worse than murder: Speakers
If someone is killed, his body could be recovered and the pain of the relatives slowly dies down, the heirs’ could get their share in the property. But no such thing is possible if someone is a victim of enforced disappearance. For years the family members just look for a piece of information regarding that person - whether he is alive or dead. The incidents of enforced disappearances are worse crimes than murder.
The speakers said this in the 8th congress of the Asian Federation against Involuntary Disappearance (AFAD), organised with the help of rights organisation Odhikar, at Hotel Bengal Canary Park in the capital’s Gulshan area today, Friday.
Odhikar president professor CR Abrar chaired the event where rights defenders from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines and other countries attended.
Relatives of the victims of enforced disappearances were also present at the programme.
Addressing the event, interim government’s law affairs adviser Asif Nazrul said, “Whenever I gaze at the photos of the people who were made victims of enforced disappearances, I realise your sorrows. We are also human beings… I always think how would I feel if my child becomes a victim of enforced disappearance, how would my wife and mother feel if I become a victim of enforced disappearance?”
“Whenever I think of these things, I always think we should bring the families of those people, who order for someone’s enforced disappearance, think of such an act, in these programmes so that they could see what their parents, children or brothers have done. I still believe that enforced disappearance is a worse crime than murder. We can know if a person dies, we could get his body. But this pain is unparalleled. A person does not know whether his relative is alive or not. We surely will consider rehabilitation and compensation of the families of the victims of enforced disappearance.”
The law adviser informed the gathering that the government has formed a very powerful commission to investigate the incidents of enforced disappearance.
He said the commission members have been working tirelessly to deeply investigate the crime and find out the actual perpetrators.
“We are pledge-bound to bring to book the people involved with such crimes. The commission to investigate the incidents of enforced disappearance and International Crimes Tribunal could coordinate in their works. The information to be unveiled by the commission to investigate the incidents of enforced disappearance could be very effective to run the trials at the ICT,” he added.
All types of crimes were committed under the leadership of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the last 15-16 years, remarked Asif Nazrul.
“The root of the party that committed the enforced disappearance, corruption and extrajudicial killings is deeper. Fighting them is a big act, this is not easy. They accumulated strength for over 15 years but we have been working against such a force for just a few weeks. That is why it will take some time to be successful against them,” he added.
Mentioning that continuing this fight is a challenging task, Asif Nazrul said, “We are here not for a long time. But this has to be ensured that the next elected government will continue this fight.”
Request to compose an ordinance
Speaking at the programme, attorney general Md Asaduzzaman said the children of the victims of enforced disappearance sometimes need to pass days through economic hardships even though they have a good amount of money in bank accounts. They cannot even ask for help from others due to their social position. This is how they too die within slowly.
Stating that an ordinance is required to solve this problem, the AG said, “This has to be done so that the victim families could get the heir’s share of properties as soon as possible.”
He also requested the law adviser to compose such an ordinance that would prioritise the trials of crimes against humanity so that none in the future could muster courage to commit such crimes.
Law adviser Asif Nazrul said, “Definitely we will take an initiative to compose such a law. The issues of compensation and other problems will also be addressed in this regard.”
He further asked people not to suspect their goodwill and sincerity about that.
“We are eying every moment”
Sharing her ordeal, Nasreen Jahan Smriti, the wife of BNP leader Ismail Hossain who went missing in 2019, said, “My husband has been subjected to enforced disappearance. Every moment, every minute, every second, we are dying. How many more times will we have to die?”
Nasreen mentioned her financial hardships as she has to support her family, including her children, in the current economic situation. She pleaded, “Please, give us a clue – is he alive or not?”
“We can’t take it anymore. Please help us,” she wailed.
“Justice is our priority”
Adilur Rahman Khan, adviser for the housing and public works ministry, noted that ensuring justice is a priority for the current government. “This is not just for the victims of enforced disappearances but for all the victims of the 15-and-a-half-year-long barbaric and fascist regime.”
He added, “We stood together, we fought together against the fascist. We want express a firm commitment – we will not let the fight end without ensuring justice.”
On the occasion, Professor CR Abrar said the path to justice is not easy, rather shrouded in different types of uncertainty.
“The fallen regime had excessive power, excessive authority, and not all of them have disappeared. Many are still in place. They also have much wealth. They will try to undermine the authority of this public-supported government. Therefore, all need to stay united.”