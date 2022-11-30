Failure for ACC as it couldn’t complete probe within stipulated time: HC

The High Court also said that it is a failure for the Anti-Corruption Commission not to complete the investigation in the case within the stipulated time.

The High Court in its order further said that many evidences could be damaged if the investigation is not completed on time. There are instances of resignations in many countries if the probe agencies cannot complete investigations within the stipulated time. There are many countries where the loan defaulters cannot use credit cards and cannot avail benefits in buying plane tickets for going abroad. They cannot even be appointed as chief executives.

Mentioning that corruption and money laundering are serious crimes that affect the economy of the country, the High Court also said tougher actions have to be taken against the people involved with corruption and money laundering.