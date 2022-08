Members of Rapid Action Battalions (RAB) have detained six members of a teen gang named ‘Ratan Group’ over the killing of a teenage boy in Cumilla city, UNB reports.

A team of RAB-11 detained the teenage boys after conducting drives at Debidwar and Sadar upazilas on Saturday night, said Md Sakib Hossain, commander of Crime Prevention Company-2 of the battalion, at a press briefing on Sunday.