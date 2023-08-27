Youth arrested in Khulna in pornography case filed by US embassy

Samir, from New Market area of Sonadanga in Khulna, is a second year student of computer science department in an engineering university in Rajshahi. Members of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Samir from his home on 29 August. Later he was sent to jail after two days remand.

CTTC officials said US embassy in Dhaka’s regional officer Michael Lee on 26 July filed a general diary with Gulshan police station on 26 July. He complained that a Bangladeshi citizen named Samir duped a 13 year girl from California in the US and collected her nude photos. They came to know each other on the Discord app. The US embassy filed the GD as the mother of the girl complained to the homeland security department in the US. Later the DMP commissioner asked CTTC to investigate the case.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Md Saiful Islam of Transnational Crime department, who is the investigating officer of the GD, told Prothom Alo that they acquired detailed information about Samir during the investigation. Later on 21 August, Lee filed a case against Md Samir under pornography control act 2021 with Gulshan police station. CTTC then located Samir and arrested him from Khulna’s Sonadanga.