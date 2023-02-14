Brahmanbaria lawyers tainted country’s legal history: HC

The court said you didn’t even submit any affidavit. To this Momtazuddin Fakir answered “no”.

Addressing the lawyers, the court said, " the issues for consideration are increasing with every passing day. You’re wasting time. You have to face consequences for this. We won’t give time. Respond if you wish or not. We will move as we deem necessary. The hearing will be held on 20 February."

Then Momtazuddin Fakir said, "Give us some more time. There is a programme on 20 February, the president’s feast. Give us a month."

Bangladesh Bar Council member senior lawyer Mohammad Sayeed Ahmed said the court proceedings in Brahmanbaria have started.

At this the court said a month was given on good faith but you have not done anything. Rather, you kept the court, a constitutional institution non-functional.

To this the lawyers reiterated that the court proceedings started from today.

The High Court said, "What started? There is a verdict of the Supreme Court. And, when people (justice seekers) are going there (Brahmanbaria court), you are creating ruckus. We are watching everything in media."

Momtazuddin Fakir then said sorry, my lord.

Another lawyer Abdun Nur said, the situation is improving, all the stakeholders concerned sat in discussion.