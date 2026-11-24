During the raid, Aslam walked right past him. He saw him and asked his name but failed to recognise him. The official said that when asked his name at the time, Aslam had identified himself as Ali Akbar. After his arrest, it became clear that the person who had introduced himself as Ali Akbar was actually Aslam.

After being released on bail in 2024, Aslam became the president of a three-storey shopping complex called Capital Baro Bazar, behind Farmgate’s Ananda Cinema Hall. It is learnt that the shopping complex is now under his control. Businesspeople allege that they have to pay him extortion money to run their businesses there.

Sources involved in the investigation say Aslam’s name has also resurfaced in connection with extortion and land grabbing in Karwan Bazar. There are allegations that his associates are involved in various crimes in the area.

After 8 pm on 7 January, Swachchhasebak Dal leader Azizur Rahman, also known as Musabbir (44), was shot dead in an alley beside Hotel Super Star in West Tejturi Para. Investigators have found information suggesting that a ‘criminal’ named Dilip, also known as Binash, was involved in the murder. He is close to Aslam.

During preliminary interrogation after his arrest, Aslam denied allegations of involvement in the murder of Swachchhasebak Dal leader Musabbir. Sources said he told police that he did not know anyone named Binash. He also denied allegations that he controlled criminal activities in the Karwan Bazar, Tejgaon and Farmgate areas. He claimed that many local people approached him when they were in trouble and that he tried to resolve their problems.