Top criminal on police list
Sweden Aslam ‘used to run Dhaka’s criminal underworld’ from Malaysia
After spending 27 and a half years in prison, Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, also known as ‘Sweden Aslam’, a top criminal on the police list, was released on 3 September 2024. After spending around two years outside prison, he has been arrested again.
Police say Aslam is accused of becoming involved in various criminal activities again, including extortion and grabbing shopping malls in the capital’s Karwan Bazar, Tejgaon and Farmgate areas. The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) had been looking for him.
Aslam was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday night. Police say he was travelling to Malaysia via Thailand on a Thai Airways flight.
Following the July 2024 mass uprising, seven notorious criminals were released on bail amid the unstable situation. Aslam was one of them. A DB source said that at one point after his release on bail, he went abroad. From there, he used to control the criminal underworld in the Karwan Bazar, Tejgaon and Farmgate areas. He would occasionally visit Dhaka.
Aslam most recently arrived in Dhaka from Malaysia on 4 November. After receiving information about his return to the country, detectives informed immigration police. A letter was sent requesting his arrest in connection with an old case, along with the relevant case documents. On the basis of that letter, he was arrested on Sunday night.
Ziauddin Ahmed, deputy commissioner of the DB’s Tejgaon division, told Prothom Alo yesterday, Monday, that allegations had emerged of Sweden Aslam’s renewed involvement in various crimes centred around Karwan Bazar, Tejgaon and Farmgate. He was arrested as a suspect in the Titon murder case.
At around 7:45 pm on 28 April, miscreants shot and killed Titon under a banyan tree in front of Shah Nawaz Hall of Dhaka University, on the western side of New Market in Dhaka.
He was the brother-in-law of another top criminal on the police list, Sanjidul Islam Emon. Titon’s brother, Saeed Akhtar Ripon, filed a case over the incident at New Market Police Station.
The names of several people were mentioned as suspects in the list of accused in the case. They are top criminals Imam-ul Hasan Helal, also known as Pichchi Helal; Badal, also known as Killer Badal; Shahjahan; and Rony, also known as Daggery Rony. Police have now shown Sweden Aslam as arrested in this case.
Travelled abroad 4 times in 5 months
Sources involved in the investigation said that, after analysing immigration police and passport records, they found that Aslam first travelled from Dhaka to Malaysia via Thailand on 6 April after being released on bail. He subsequently travelled between Malaysia and Dhaka three more times in August and November. A DB source said Aslam mainly lived in Malaysia, but also travelled to Thailand and Singapore.
A police source said Aslam had visited the country once in August. After receiving the information, a DB team conducted a raid in the Tejgaon area. However, he managed to escape right in front of the detectives.
An official involved in the investigation told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that he had an old photograph of Aslam, which no longer resembled his current appearance.
During the raid, Aslam walked right past him. He saw him and asked his name but failed to recognise him. The official said that when asked his name at the time, Aslam had identified himself as Ali Akbar. After his arrest, it became clear that the person who had introduced himself as Ali Akbar was actually Aslam.
After being released on bail in 2024, Aslam became the president of a three-storey shopping complex called Capital Baro Bazar, behind Farmgate’s Ananda Cinema Hall. It is learnt that the shopping complex is now under his control. Businesspeople allege that they have to pay him extortion money to run their businesses there.
Sources involved in the investigation say Aslam’s name has also resurfaced in connection with extortion and land grabbing in Karwan Bazar. There are allegations that his associates are involved in various crimes in the area.
After 8 pm on 7 January, Swachchhasebak Dal leader Azizur Rahman, also known as Musabbir (44), was shot dead in an alley beside Hotel Super Star in West Tejturi Para. Investigators have found information suggesting that a ‘criminal’ named Dilip, also known as Binash, was involved in the murder. He is close to Aslam.
During preliminary interrogation after his arrest, Aslam denied allegations of involvement in the murder of Swachchhasebak Dal leader Musabbir. Sources said he told police that he did not know anyone named Binash. He also denied allegations that he controlled criminal activities in the Karwan Bazar, Tejgaon and Farmgate areas. He claimed that many local people approached him when they were in trouble and that he tried to resolve their problems.
In the criminal underworld since the 1980s
Sweden Aslam’s ancestral home is in Nawabganj, Dhaka. After independence, his father, Sheikh Jinnat Ali, and uncles began living on Indira Road in Dhaka. His father ran a rod and cement business in Farmgate. Aslam studied at Tejgaon Polytechnic School, now known as Tejgaon Government High School.
According to police and local sources, Aslam was a good football player as a child. He also played for his school in inter-district competitions. After passing the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, he enrolled at a college in the Tejgaon area. It was around this time that he became involved in crime.
A report published in Prothom Alo on 23 October 2015 said Aslam was accused of shooting Shakil, a boy who was standing beside his mother in front of a school in East Rajabazar, Farmgate, in 1986. Subsequently, allegations emerged that he was involved in one murder after another.
During the 1980s and 1990s, criminal networks emerged in different parts of the capital, each under the control of a particular individual. On 27 December 2001, during the tenure of the then four-party alliance government, police published a list of 23 top criminals.
The list included criminals from different areas, such as Kala Jahangir, Subrata Bain, Pichchi Hannan and Haris Ahmed. Aslam’s name was not on that list. However, his name appeared on a list of 42 top criminals prepared by police in 2010.
Aslam’s first wife, Iti, was from Sweden. At one point, Aslam also went there. He returned to the country a few years later. Subsequently, Sheikh Aslam of Rajabazar became known as Sweden Aslam. This name was also used in police lists and case documents.
His marriage to Iti did not last. After their divorce, Iti returned to the country and married a man named Abdullah Al Hasan, also known as Mamun. In 1995, Mamun and two others were murdered in Old Dhaka. Aslam’s name appeared in the charge sheet in that case. Newspaper reports at the time said Aslam had killed Mamun because he could not accept Mamun’s romantic relationship and marriage with Iti. Later, Aslam married his paternal cousin, Simi.
The exact number of cases filed against Aslam is not known. At the time of his release in September 2024, a Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) report mentioned 22 cases, including nine murder cases. Earlier, a Prothom Alo report in 2015, citing a letter from Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said Aslam had been acquitted in 11 of the 12 cases against him. One case was pending trial.
That case concerned the murder of Tejgaon Jubo League leader Galib. Galib was murdered on 23 March 1997. A case was filed against 20 people, including Aslam, over the incident. Police submitted the charge sheet on 8 April 1998. Aslam had not been granted bail in this case.
Aslam spent a long time at Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur. There were also allegations that he controlled the criminal underworld while in prison. In March 2014, a team from the Department of Prisons conducted a raid and recovered two mobile phones from him.
Sources concerned with the matter said an intelligence agency had tapped those phones and obtained important information. Later, a confidential report, along with a list of calls, was sent to Dhaka Metropolitan Police. It mentioned that several criminals from East Rajabazar were working for him.
There was little progress in recording witness testimony in the Galib murder case for a long time. Galib’s wife, Shampa, testified on 15 October 2003, and Chunnu Mia testified on 24 September 2006. After that, the prosecution failed to produce any further witnesses for nine consecutive years. By the time Aslam was released on bail in 2024, testimony had been recorded from 14 of the 24 witnesses.
The bail order reached Kashimpur Jail on 3 September that year. After verification, he was released at around 9:00 pm. He was then 62 years old. He has now turned 65.
Among the seven notorious criminals released on bail amid the unstable situation following the July 2024 mass uprising were Mohammadpur-based Imam-ul Hasan Helal, also known as Pichchi Helal; Hazaribagh-based Sanjidul Islam, also known as Emon; and Mirpur-based Abbas Ali, also known as ‘Killer Abbas’. They have not been arrested. They, too, face allegations of becoming involved in criminal activities again.