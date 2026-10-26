“My father has become the sky,” Muntaha says, pointing a finger upwards

Two balloons float in front of the house. One is shaped like a chicken, the other like a shark. Four-year-old Muntaha Zaman Pranti says the chicken-shaped balloon is hers and the other belongs to her younger brother. Their father bought them the balloons.

Asked where her father is, Muntaha looks up at the sky. Raising one finger, she says, “My father has become the sky.”

Muntaha repeats that her father has gone to Allah. But she is still too young to understand that he will never return.

Muntaha’s father was journalist Lutfuzzaman Alif Fakir. On the night of 15 October, assailants shot him dead at Telunjia in Durgapur upazila of Netrokona. He was shot near his in-laws’ home, where he lived with his wife and two young children.