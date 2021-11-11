Ward boy who removed teen’s oxygen mask in Bogura, held

A ward boy accused of removing the oxygen mask of a teenager at a state-run hospital in Bogura district has been detained by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Dhaka, UNB reports.

Asadul Islam Dhulu, son of Joynuddin Mia of Gaibandha district, was nabbed by RAB from the Abdullahpur area of Dhaka early on Thursday.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-12 raided the area and detained Dhulu in the wee hours of Thursday, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of Legal and Media Wing at RAB headquarters told reporters. “The accused has confessed during questioning.”