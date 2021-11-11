Ward boy who removed teen’s oxygen mask in Bogura, held

The detention came a day after a complaint was lodged at Bogura Sadar police station in connection with the death of Bikash Chandra Das, a 15-year-old Class VIII student, at Bogura’s Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital (SZMCH).
Dhulu has been working as a part time cleaner at SZMCH for the past six years, and his job entails ferrying patients on stretchers from the outpatient department to other wards, according to RAB officials.
“After the death of Bikash, Dhulu initially fled to Naogaon and then came to Dhaka on his way to Chattogram. He was held in Dhaka,” Commander Khandaker said.
Bikash, a road accident victim, died at SZMCH Tuesday night after Dhulu allegedly removed his oxygen mask.
Dulu had allegedly demanded Tk 200 as tip from Bikash’s family members for taking him to the surgery department. As Bikash’s relatives gave him Tk 150, he got infuriated and removed the oxygen mask.
Soon after the oxygen mask was removed, Bikash developed breathing problems and died around 10.30pm, according to the police complaint.