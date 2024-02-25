Pilkhana carnage: Cases await final disposal

Two cases were filed in connection with the inhuman and brutal killing at the then BDR headquarters in Pilkhana -- a murder case and a case under the Explosives Substance Act -- on 28 February 2009.

As many as 850 people were accused.

The trial court and the High Court delivered the verdict of the murder case on 5 November 2013. But the case for final disposal is awaiting hearing at the Appellate Division.

On the contrary, the case filed under the Explosives Substance Act is being heard at the trial court. The state said 200 more witnesses may be produced at the trial court.

A mutiny of border security force BDR (now Border Guard Bangladesh) broke out at its headquarters in Pilkhana and different places on 25 February in 2009.

A total of 57 army officers including then director general Major General Shakil Ahmed were brutally killed in the incident. The total number of deaths were 74.

According to the verdict of the murder case, as many as 152 accused were sentenced to death, 160 were handed life sentences while 256 were sentenced to jail for different terms. Four of the accused had passed away before the verdict. Some 278 people were acquitted.