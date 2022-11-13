Anti-drug committee led by drug dealers

According to the police, Raju Ahmed alias Raja, the convenor of the committee is an identified drug dealer. He has several murder cases against him. Besides, two joint secretaries of the committee, Fahad Ahmed and Swapan Bepari, are also enlisted drug dealers.

Chanpara falls under the ward no. 9 of Kayetpara union parishad in Rupganj of Narayanganj. According to police and the locals, UP member of this ward, Bajlur Rahman formed this 35-member antidrug committee last November. Bajlur Rahman is a member of Rupganj upazila Awami League. He is the ‘leader’ of the drug dealers according to the locals. His son-in-law Md Ripon is also accused in drug cases. Ripon is currently in prison after getting arrested in last October.

Prothom Alo tried in several ways to reach UP member Bazlur Rahman for his comment regarding the allegation of patronising the drug dealers. He was not in his office or at home on Saturday. Even his phone was switched off.