They would sell kidneys on Facebook: RAB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested five members of a criminal ring, including Shahidul Islam alias Mithu, the ring leader, for being involved in illegal kidney trading on social media.

The elite force arrested them from Bhatara, Banashree and Mirpur of the capital after carrying out raids from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

The other four arrestees are Mizanur Rahman, 44, Al Mamun Mahedi, 27, Md Simon, 28 and Md. Rasel Hossain, 24.

Affidavit copies of agreements with various victims, a total of 14 passports including the victims' passports, various documents of kidney cross-matching, local and foreign currencies, photocopies of national identity cards of various persons, cheque books and ATM cards of various banks, fake seals of various government and private offices, blank stamps, CPU, mobile phone and SIM cards were seized from them.

RAB held a press conference regarding this at their media centre in the capital’s Karwan Bazar on Wednesday. Lieutenant colonel Abdullah Al Momen, the captain of RAB-1, said that there are 15-20 members of this kidney trading ring on social media.